UK Foreign Secretary expresses concern over potential breach of international law by Israeli actions in Gaza The UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, has raised concerns about the legality of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Expressing apprehension, the Secretary questioned if actions such as bombing could breach international law, and emphasised the routine consultation with legal advisors regarding arms exports. Additionally, the Secretary addressed recent claims made by the Israeli ambassador about widespread access to tunnels and ammunition in Gaza. When asked about the ambassador’s statement suggesting the complete destruction of Gaza as a solution, the Secretary expressed hope that this did not reflect the official stance of the Israeli government, labelling it as an erroneous position.