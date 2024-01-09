UK Foreign Secretary refuses to say Israel occupies Gaza

Under questioning by Parliament, the British Foreign Secretary dodged the question of whether Israel is occupying the Gaza Strip, over two months after the Israeli army started a ground invasion of Gaza that has taken thousands of lives, Anadolu Agency reports.

At a Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, David Cameron, a former prime minister, was asked what the UK’s legal position is on whether or not the Gaza Strip is occupied by Israel.

“Our position is that Israel is fighting a campaign against Hamas. We have to check regularly whether that is in compliance with international humanitarian law and assess that,” he said.

“I don’t think Israel regards itself as an occupying force, but whether that is correct, I would want to take legal advice.”

Conservative lawmaker, Alicia Kearns, reminds Cameron that, under British law, Gaza is considered Occupied Territory and asked him to confirm it for the record.

“I don’t know the precise legal definition of that – I’d have to go back and check,” he responded.

Kearns, who served the Foreign Office for years before becoming a parliamentarian, said: “I think we all know that the Foreign Office does know what the official legal position is.”

Sir Philip Barton, the top civil servant in the Foreign Office, defended Cameron, saying the use of the term “Occupied Palestinian Territories” by the UK government is a descriptor, rather than a legal position, and that written advice should be provided.

Cameron later stated that whether Gaza is occupied in law is not relevant as it is in actuality currently occupied by Israeli military forces.

Israel’s current air attacks on the Gaza Strip began on 7 October, supplemented by a ground invasion on 27 October, in which over 23,000 people have been killed, and nearly 60,000 have been injured.

During their military operations, Israel has demanded the mass migration of over 2 million Gaza residents, reportedly to herd them into a smaller section of Gaza while Israel takes over the rest.

Israeli government ministers have spoken about occupying and administering Gaza, or even pressing for Gazan Palestinians’ “voluntary migration” abroad.

