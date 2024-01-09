US says genocide case against Israel 'meritless', 'galling'

The US said, Tuesday, that a “genocide” case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is “meritless” and “galling”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said the submission distracts the world from efforts for peace and security.

“And moreover, the charge of genocide is meritless,” Blinken said at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he is visiting as part of his fourth Middle East tour since 7 October attacks on Israel by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas. “It’s particularly galling, given that those who are attacking Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, as well as their support on Iran, continue to openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews.”

South Africa filed the lawsuit 29 December, claiming that Israel violated the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the crime of genocide with its actions in Gaza since 7 October, requesting an injunction.

Hearings in the case are set to take place at The Hague later this week.

