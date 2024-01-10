Democratising technology: Integrating equity and inclusion in an era of rapid innovation

While emerging technologies regularly present opportunities to tackle global challenges and improve the wellbeing of societies, they also have the potential to widen existing inequalities for already marginalised and underprivileged groups. As part of the efforts to offset inequality, the concept of equity seeks to attain parity in outcomes by ensuring a fair allocation of resources and opportunities, with a purposeful emphasis on providing assistance to historically disadvantaged communities. To this end, inclusion encompasses the cultivation of belonging, reverence and esteemed assistance throughout the whole lifespan of technological innovation, guaranteeing that these ideals are ingrained in procedures and outcomes of technological progress. Prioritising fairness and inclusion, which can take numerous forms within political, social and cultural contexts, nevertheless poses obstacles for progress in domains like precision medicine, quantum computing and decarbonisation technologies.

At the 9th Arab American Frontiers Symposium, a forum dedicated to discussing the future of science and technology, participants engaged in a thought-provoking session that delved deep into the crucial need to include principles of equity and inclusion into technological advancement. Distinguished scientists and technologists from the Arab world and the US explored methods by which these core principles can be integrated throughout the entire process, starting from the inception of an idea to its complete integration into the commercial sphere. They also explored inclusive and culturally-sensitive practices in the research, development and implementation of these technologies, taking into account the complex intersections of regional and cultural identities. The overarching objective should be to ensure that the results of these breakthroughs are advantageous and easily accessible to a wide range of individuals.

Within the domain of accessibility, there exists a compelling need to ensure the widespread availability of technology

This in turn has led to the development of inventive approaches that seek to dismantle prevailing obstacles. There is also a growing global discourse that advocates strongly for the democratisation of technology, with the aim of not only bridging but completely eliminating disparities in digital access. The emergence of the World Wide Web, for example, marked the beginning of an unparalleled reservoir of information, surpassing the combined collections of physical libraries across the globe.

The provision of extended access plays a crucial role in addressing social exclusion by offering a wider range of choices to a broader group of users, including individuals who rely on alternative methods of access and assistive technologies. Prior to the advent of the internet, those with visual impairments had limited access to resources, relying primarily on Braille, tapes and basic digital forms. The introduction of screen readers, voice synthesisers and Braille displays has greatly broadened the possibilities for involvement, leading to substantial advancements. Such rapid technological advancement nevertheless raises significant concerns regarding the potential exclusion of a substantial portion of the population.

Within the realm of technology design, it is important to prioritise fairness, bypass exclusion and strive for technical accessibility. The importance of recognising the ancestry of patients within biomedical engineering and disease modelling platforms, particularly in relation to precision medicine and patient-centred outcomes, is emphasised by scientists. These platforms, which play a crucial role in the investigation of human health and illness, often employ cells that have not been described thoroughly or come from a limited range of ancestral backgrounds. In order to facilitate the creation of tools that can serve the global population effectively, it is imperative to diversify the lineage of cellular material deliberately.

The integration of machine learning techniques with large-scale datasets, known as Big Data, continues to have a significant and revolutionary impact in contemporary settings. This integration has revolutionised various business and societal frameworks by effectively extracting valuable insights from vast and complex datasets. The potential of Big Data to enhance equity and inclusion is significant as it provides companies with in-depth insights that enable them to identify and address systemic injustices, evaluate the effectiveness of inclusivity efforts, and ensure different perspectives are represented in decision-making processes.

Big Data also plays a crucial role in the analysis and identification of hidden biases within algorithms that form the foundation of artificial intelligence systems. This, in turn, contributes to the development of more fair and just technological frameworks. The application of an inclusion framework to Big Data necessitates careful governance to prevent the perpetuation or exacerbation of discrimination, ensuring that the benefits of data-driven advancements are distributed fairly among all segments of society. Accordingly, the utilisation of Big Data has significant opportunities for the promotion of equity and inclusion. It also requires a careful and principled approach in order to effectively enhance the social fabric with diversity, equity and inclusivity.

Arab American Frontiers highlighted the crucial role of equity and inclusion as integral components within modern technical domains, emphasising their significance across various dimensions. From the consideration of climate change to the advancement of precision medicine and biomedical engineering, these ideas play a crucial role in every stage of technology design. Inequalities give rise to compounded vulnerabilities that overlap with various difficulties in the realms of health, economy, education and society. The conference, together with the conversation it generates, serves as a prime illustration of the vital role that scientists assume in advocating for equity. In order to address these challenges, a cohesive and continuous endeavour is required on a global scale requiring the active participation of policymakers, leaders, scientists and citizens. The implementation of impactful and transformative measures serves as the driving force that will ultimately guarantee a future characterised by inclusivity, with an unwavering commitment to ensuring that no individual is excluded or left behind.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.