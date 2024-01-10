Middle East Monitor
Doctor to present Gaza war crimes testimony at ICC

British-Palestinian surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, who spent weeks volunteering in Gaza hospitals, is scheduled to present his testimony to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Abu-Sittah, who has given testimony to a British war crimes investigation unit, was part of a Doctors Without Borders medical team in Gaza. He is a plastic surgeon specialising in conflict medicine, and has volunteered with medical teams in multiple conflicts in Gaza In the past three months, Israel’s relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, including over 9,000 children.

January 10, 2024 at 2:19 pm

