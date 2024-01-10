Israel DM urges US to increase pressure on Iran

During his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called for increased pressure on Iran to prevent a regional escalation.

Gallant added that Israel’s priority on the northern front is to return the residents to their homes after improving the current security situation and stopping Hezbollah attacks.

He emphasised that the pace of fighting in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis will intensify and continue until the leaders of Hamas are caught or killed and the Israeli prisoners of war are released.

Israel has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians since it launched its genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza on 7 October, a further 58,000 have been injured.

