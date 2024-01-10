Oman seizes drones headed for ‘pro-UAE factions’ in Yemen

The customs authorities in Oman intercepted a shipment of drones yesterday, which were concealed on a truck from the UAE heading for Yemen. The discovery was made at the Hafeet crossing on the border between the two Gulf states.

The General Administration of Customs of Oman succeeded in seizing a truck at the (Hafit) border crossing, loaded with remote-controlled planes (drones) coming through the transit system from the UAE, heading to the Republic of Yemen #جمارك_عمان#شكرا_جمارك_عُمان pic.twitter.com/rxzJLLoYRs — أنيس منصور (@anesmansory) January 10, 2024

“The Directorate General of Customs seized a truck at the Hafeet crossing loaded with wireless drones coming by transit system from the United Arab Emirates heading to the Republic of Yemen,” said the customs authorities.

“Customs inspectors were able to discover the shipments that were hidden professionally in places specially prepared for smuggling them in the truck. The concerned authorities began investigating the case in order to complete the rest of the legal procedures against the suspects.”

#ضبطيات_بالفيديو || تمكنت الإدارة العامة للجمارك من ضبط شاحنة بمنفذ (حفيت) محملة بطائرات لاسلكية (الدرون) قادمة بنظام العبور من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة متوجهة إلى الجمهورية اليمنية.#جمارك_عمان #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/wMJ5tU46SZ — جمارك عُمان (@omancustoms) January 9, 2024

According to the Sanaa-based Yemen Press Agency, citing informed sources, the drones were destined for UAE-backed factions in southern Yemen, most likely the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The outlet noted that some observers speculate that the US may be using the UAE-backed proxies to turn international public opinion against the Houthi-led Yemeni forces by targeting merchant ships. The latter have been targeting Israel-linked vessels, or those heading for the occupation state through the Red Sea, because of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

READ: Israeli Arab Affairs correspondent says normalisation of Israel with Oman no longer possible after Gaza war