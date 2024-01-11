Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Egypt, Tunisia

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Africa and visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire from 13-18 Jan. 13-18, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

The visit will mark the 34th consecutive year in which the foreign minister has gone to Africa for their first overseas trip of the year, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

Wang will also visit Brazil and Jamaica from 18-22 January, Mao added.

READ: China: Arab and Muslim ministerial delegation urges end to Gaza war