Libya working to evacuate its citizen from Gaza

Libya is working to ensure the safe return of Libyan national Suad Abdul-Nabi Al-Ahmar from Gaza, where she has been trapped as a result of Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign.

Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, responded to Suad’s appeal for help and vowed to facilitate the procedures for moving her and her children out of the enclave.

On Monday Dbeibah instructed Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Al-Taher Al-Baour, to contact the relevant authorities in order to move Suad and her children safely out of Gaza and return them to Libya.

In videos posted on social media, Suad says she sent her papers to the embassy and wanted intervention to save her family’s lives. “We are almost staying on the street,” she said.

