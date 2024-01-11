Germany and Hungary approve citizenship for Israeli hostages in Gaza

Germany and Hungary have approved citizenship and issued passports for Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency has reported. The move has been taken in order to try to facilitate their release.

”Some of the hostages who received German and Hungarian passports were freed in exchange for Israel’s release of convicted Palestinian terrorists and criminals [sic]” in December’s humanitarian pause in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, said the Jerusalem Post. ”The Israelis who received passports have family members who were born in the Central European countries.”

Dual citizenship could play a role in the complex negotiations to rescue the hostages because of the intervention of foreign states seeking to protect their citizens, noted the newspaper. ”It is unclear when the hostages were provided with the German and Hungarian passports.”

There have been no comments from Germany and Hungary on the report. According to the Israeli army on 4 January, there are still 136 hostages in the Gaza Strip. Israel holds thousands of Palestinians in its jails, many of them with neither charge nor trial.

