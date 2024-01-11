Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

South Africa: 'Israel has failed to condemn, prevent genocidal incitement'

Lawyer for South Africa, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, has told the International Court of Justice that Israel has failed to condemn or prevent genocidal incitement by its prime minister, minister, journalists and commentators, which is a breach of the Genocide Convention.

January 11, 2024 at 12:11 pm

READ: Campaign in support of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel garners more than 320,000 signatures

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending