South African Justice Minister ‘South Africa is not free until the people of Palestine are free’
South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola highlights the connection between South Africa's freedom and the liberation of Palestine, echoing the sentiments of the country's founding father Nelson Mandela. Lamola says there is a compelling argument for genocide being committed in Gaza, including statements from Israeli ministers and military officials about the annihilation and forced displacement of the Palestinian population.
January 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm