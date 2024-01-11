US does not seek conflict in the Red Sea, says White House official

The US administration does not seek conflict in the Red Sea, White House official John Kirby has claimed. In the meantime, he added, it is continuing to contact regional and international actors.

The National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications explained in a press briefing on Wednesday that the US is closely following the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and that negotiations are continuing with members of the UN Security Council. “We’re working closely with the UN Security Council members to pass a resolution to show international solidarity on this critical issue,” Kirby pointed out.

He referred to a draft US resolution that will be presented to the council, demanding an immediate cessation of attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

“The United States does not seek conflict. We do, however, seek the safe and secure passage of international commerce through the Red Sea. And we’re going to continue to coordinate and consult closely with our allies and partners about the appropriate next steps should these attacks continue.”

The UN Security Council voted on Wednesday evening on the US resolution calling for an immediate halt to attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group on ships in the Red Sea in “solidarity with the Gaza Strip”, which has been suffering from a genocidal war waged by Israel, with American support, since 7 October. The Houthis have targeted cargo ships using the important trade route which are owned or operated by Israeli companies, or transporting goods to and from Israel.

The group announced yesterday that it had carried out on Tuesday evening “a joint military operation with a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones that targeted an American ship that was providing support to the Israeli entity.” All of the missiles were said by US Central Command to have been shot down.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin announced last month the formation of a naval task force that includes ships from a number of countries, including Bahrain, with the aim of confronting Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

