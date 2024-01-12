Israel 'failed to disprove' genocide case before World Court: South Africa

Israel “failed to disprove” South Africa’s genocide case presented before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa’s Justice Minister said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Following Israel’s defence at the World Court, Ronald Lamola, who led the South African delegation, told reporters in The Hague: “State of Israel, today, failed to disprove South Africa as compelling that was presented before the Court.”

“We believe and remain very confident that those facts (are) still in violation of the Genocide Convention,” Lamola said.

Regarding Israel’s claim that South Africa “misunderstood” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reference to the Amelekites (descendants of Amelek) and that the term has nothing to do with “incitement to genocide against the Palestinian people”, he said that such reference cannot be ignored.

“How can you ignore the statement of the Prime Minister’s Amelek reference?” he asked, noting that it was repeated by other Israeli ministers “clearly showing implementation of policy”.

Amelekites are an ancient group of people seen in the Jewish scriptures as persecutors of the Israelites.

The Minister reiterated:

No matter what some individual within the group of Palestine and Gaza may have done, and no matter how great the threat to Israeli citizens might be, genocidal attacks on the whole of Gaza … with the intent of destroying them cannot be justified at all

Lamola also responded to Israel’s accusation calling South Africa’s arguments “confusing and partial”. He said most of its arguments, including humanitarian aid and displacement, were also by the UN.

Ammar Hijazi, the assistant Minister for Multilateral Affairs of the State of Palestine, said that Israel has “not been able to provide any solid arguments on the basis of fact and law”, during its oral arguments.

What Israel has provided today are many of the already debunked lies that have been said before

Hijazi said.

VIEW: Israel is relying on the US to veto a UNSC verdict should the ICJ rule in favour of South Africa