Israel is relying on the US to veto a UNSC verdict should the ICJ rule in favour of South Africa

Israeli law experts say Israel is relying on the US to veto any UN Security Council orders should the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule in favour of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. While ICJ rulings are final and cannot be appealed, it has no authority to enforce them. If Israel does not comply, South Africa can approach the UN Security Council for enforcement. But there, the US, Israel’s number one backer, has veto power as a permanent member.

January 12, 2024 at 1:05 pm

