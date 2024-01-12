Oxfam: Israel carrying out world’s ‘deadliest conflict’ in Gaza

The Israeli military is killing Palestinians at an average rate of 250 people a day, which massively exceeds the daily death toll of any other major conflict of recent years, Oxfam said yesterday.

The UK-based international organisation warned in a statement that the lives of Palestinians in Gaza are at risk not only from Israel’s bombs, but also from hunger, disease and cold, noting that only ten per cent of the required amount of food is entering Gaza amid the severe lack of basic necessities such as blankets, hot water and fuel.

Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam’s Middle East director, said: “The scale and atrocities that Israel is visiting upon Gaza are truly shocking. For 100 days the people of Gaza have endured a living hell. Nowhere is safe and the entire population is at risk of famine”.

“It is unimaginable that the international community is watching the deadliest rate of conflict of the 21st century unfold, while continuously blocking calls for a ceasefire,” she added.

