Turkiye: No lasting peace without political solution for Palestine Question A Turkish parliamentary led by Chairman of the Grand National Assembly's Justice Committee Cuneyt Yuksel expressed its strong support for South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Yuksel emphasised the urgent need for a just political solution to the Palestine Question in order to ensure lasting peace in the region. He also called on the ICJ to grant provisional measures to cease the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.