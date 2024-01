Israeli government spokesman implies inevitability of journalists’ death in Gaza In his interview with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Israeli government spokesperson claims not all journalists in Gaza are considered journalists. He expresses his regret for the loss of civilian life, however, he remarks it's an occupational hazard. Levy says: ‘Of course, journalists get hurt in war zones. They get hurt in war zones because they operate in dangerous areas.’ Levy continues to disregard the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, saying Hamas is the one they should be investigating.