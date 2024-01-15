Middle East Monitor
14 Israelis injured in car-ramming, stabbing incident in Ra'anana city

January 15, 2024 at 3:50 pm

Israeli police stop Palestinian vehicles outside of the Western Wall on December 12, 2023 in Jerusalem [Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

At least 14 Israelis were injured on Monday in a car-ramming and stabbing incident in the central Israeli city of Ra’anana, Anadolu Agency reports.

Among them, three sustained serious injuries, Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency and medical service provider, posted on X.

Earlier, the Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the total number of casualties reached 19, but later revised it to nine.

According to Eli Bin, the Director-General of Magen David Adom, there were incidents over a span of 3 to 4 hours in various locations in the city, the newspaper added.

