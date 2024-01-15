Egypt, China call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Egypt and China yesterday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as Israel’s deadly offensive continued for the 100th day, Anadolu news agency reported.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi held talks in Cairo with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They discussed regional and international developments, especially the escalating Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Both officials expressed their categorical rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands, an Egyptian Presidency statement said.

“Egypt and China also underscored their positions about the vital need to comply with international law, reiterating their vehement and categorical rejection of individual and collective forced transfer or forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands,” it added.

They also agreed on the necessity of addressing the root causes of the aggression through a just and comprehensive settlement and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.

Voicing concern over rising tensions in the Red Sea, Egypt and China stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of navigation and expressed concern over the expansion of the conflict in the region.

