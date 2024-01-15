French lawmaker says he is threatened for denouncing Israel massacres in Gaza

French lawmaker, Aymeric Caron, of the left-wing Ecological Revolution for Living (REV) Party said on Monday that he continued to receive threats for denouncing Israeli massacres in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The insults and threats also continue to rain down, because I denounce the ongoing massacres in Gaza and I demand a ceasefire,” he said on X.

Caron also revealed that Le Monde and Liberation, two major newspapers in France, refused to publish his pieces in which he requested the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to sanction Israel from taking part in the Paris Olympics that will be held this summer.

“It is time for French diplomacy and the press to agree to adopt the point of view of international justice and essential peace. Their silence and bias are causing damage,” he added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people. At least 24,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,834 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

According to the UN, 85 per cent of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

READ: Lineker faces backlash for reposting tweet calling for sanctions against Israel