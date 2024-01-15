Israel kills Palestinians searching for food aid in Gaza City

Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians and wounded several others as they approached a UN-run aid convoy on the coastal road of Gaza City on 15 January 2023 [Motasem Dalloul] Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians and wounded several others as they approached a UN-run aid convoy on the coastal road of Gaza City on 15 January 2023 [Motasem Dalloul] Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians and wounded several others as they approached a UN-run aid convoy on the coastal road of Gaza City on 15 January 2023 [Motasem Dalloul]

Israeli occupation forces have killed two Palestinians and wounded several others as they approached a UN-run aid convoy on the coastal road of Gaza City.

UN staff have been unable to provide regular food aid to the northern parts of Gaza due to “severe access constraints by the Israeli authorities” which have made “access to northern Gaza is becoming more restricted,” UN OCHA has warned. It added that “humanitarian needs are estimated to be the highest and most severe” in those areas.

As a MEMO journalist in Gaza went to pick up food for his family, along with tens of thousands of starving Palestinians in Gaza City at around 1pm local time, they were met not with food aid, but with bullets from Israeli occupation forces.

As a result of the assault, Palestinains were forced back to their shelters empty handed.

Israel’s tightening siege on Gaza has left the enclave’s entire population at risk of starvation, a report published by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) global initiative has warned.

Read: Egypt refutes Israel’s claims it is hindering aid entering Gaza