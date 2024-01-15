Middle East Monitor
Pakistan sends aid to Gaza via Jordan's military airport

January 15, 2024 at 1:48 pm

Supporters of the religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami attend a demonstration against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, to show solidarity with Palestinian people, in Karachi, Pakistan on January 14, 2024. [Sabir Mazhar - Anadolu Agency]

A Pakistani military aircraft carrying humanitarian, relief and medical aid arrived at Marka International Airport in Jordan, as it made its way to the Gaza Strip.

The aircraft was received by the Royal Jordanian Air Force commander, the Pakistani Ambassador to Amman, Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, and the Pakistani military attaché in Amman.

 This aid comes in the context of supporting the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in assisting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing bombing campaign by Israel, reaffirming the close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and showing the solidarity and support the Pakistani people have for the Palestinian people.

