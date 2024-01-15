Palestine envoy to UN sees firm support from Non-Aligned Movement

Palestine’s envoy to the UN, on Monday, said the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is giving its unequivocal support for the Palestinian cause, Anadolu Agency reports.

“From its inception, NAM has always been there to support the interests of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” Riyad Mansour told journalists in Kampala, Uganda, alongside the ongoing NAM summit.

Uganda is hosting the summit at a time when many worldwide decry great injustice, with more than 24,000 Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip over the last 100 days, most of them women and children, and over 60,000 injured.

A declaration on the ongoing Israel war on Gaza is among the top issues that will be discussed in the weeklong summit of NAM member states.

Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s UN ambassador, said: “The Palestinian issue is a standalone item on the agenda; there is a ministerial committee that will sit and a declaration will be negotiated by member states.”

The meeting under the theme, “Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence” will deliberate and issue pronouncements on key issues including geo-political tensions from the Mideast to the South China Sea, human rights issues, climate change, transnational crime, development and inclusive multilateralism.

More than 100 NAM member countries and observers have sent representatives to the summit.

