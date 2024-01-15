US base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor attacked 

Iranian-backed groups yesterday launched a missile attack on the American Koniko base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor Governorate.

American air defences destroyed two of the missiles before they reached the target, while one missile landed near the base.

In turn, American forces bombed sites belonging to Iranian-backed groups in the Hisham area.

The US has made no comment about the attack.

It is still unclear whether the missile attack resulted in material or human losses at the American base.

Groups supported by Iran have been attacking American bases in Iraq and Syria with missiles and armed drones since Israel began its genocidal bombing campaign on Gaza on 7 October.

