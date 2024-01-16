Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli soldiers’ TikTok videos reveal disturbing behaviour in Gaza

Israeli soldiers filmed and posted videos of extremely disturbing behaviour. The videos posted on TikTok showed soldiers breaking into a family’s safe while destroying their furniture. Another video showed soldiers competing at the destruction of a house while cheering and laughing, with no merited reason for the destruction. Other videos showed Israeli forces raising the Israeli flag at an elementary school in a sign of land occupation. The footage that continues to emerge through Israeli soldiers’ accounts provides a disturbing prospect of accountability and the lack of ethical boundaries within the Israeli army.

January 16, 2024 at 5:40 pm

READ: Hamas says 2 Israeli hostages killed in Gaza bombardment

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending