Israeli soldiers’ TikTok videos reveal disturbing behaviour in Gaza Israeli soldiers filmed and posted videos of extremely disturbing behaviour. The videos posted on TikTok showed soldiers breaking into a family’s safe while destroying their furniture. Another video showed soldiers competing at the destruction of a house while cheering and laughing, with no merited reason for the destruction. Other videos showed Israeli forces raising the Israeli flag at an elementary school in a sign of land occupation. The footage that continues to emerge through Israeli soldiers’ accounts provides a disturbing prospect of accountability and the lack of ethical boundaries within the Israeli army.