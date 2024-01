Protests at BNY Mellon against a $10 Million investment in Elbit Systems Activists in Manchester protest at BNY Mellon, urging accountability for the company's $10 million investment in Elbit Systems, Israel's major weapons manufacturer. The demonstrators express solidarity with Palestine, condemning BNY Mellon's complicity in the ongoing violence, and vowing to continue their efforts to disrupt financial support for the Israeli weapons industry.