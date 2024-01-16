Sunak responds to Sultana’s request of Ceasefire by asking for Hamas to de-escalate British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to MP Zarah Sultana’s request for an immediate ceasefire during a parliamentary session, by redirecting her request to Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate. Sultana had highlighted the need for an immediate ceasefire is no longer a need of Palestinians alone, but Britain as well needs it, to avoid being dragged into war. The PM's response disregarded the MP’s request and reasoning and refused to call for a ceasefire.