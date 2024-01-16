UK maritime agency reports another ‘incident’ off Yemen

A UK maritime agency, on Tuesday, reported another “incident” off the coast of Yemen amid ongoing tension in the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident 100 nautical miles north-west of Saleef, Yemen.

“Authorities are investigating,” it said, advising vessels “to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.”

This came a day after Houthis in Yemen targeted a US-owned ship with naval rockets off the Yemeni coast.

Similar incidents have occurred recently in the region, particularly since Israel launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Yemeni Houthis have targeted vessels in the Red Sea, in particular ones that are bound for Israel.

