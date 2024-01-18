Activists slam Barclays for funding arms suppliers amidst Israel military operations in Gaza Activists have gathered at a Barclays bank in London, voicing their condemnation of the bank’s alleged £1 billion investment in companies supplying weapons to Israel, notably Elbit Systems. Accusing Barclays of complicity in Israel’s military operations against Palestinians, the protesters demand an immediate severance of ties with arms manufacturers. The campaign intensifies as calls for a nationwide boycott of Barclays echo through the streets, urging customers to shut their accounts and others to avoid the bank’s services until it withdraws from such contentious financial involvements.