Greece rejects the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza 

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Egypt yesterday and reiterated that Athens seeks to ensure that there will be no displacement of Palestnias from Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Gerapetritis drew attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave and called for immediate and comprehensive actions.“These steps should include providing basic goods for those in need as well as basic facilities for the local population,” he added.

A detailed plan should be drawn up based on the decisions of the UN Security Council which suggests the formation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, he continued.

Gerapetritis, who arrived in Cairo on Tuesday evening after completing a two-day visit to Jordan, was received by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi before his meeting with Shoukry.

He also met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States.

Watch: South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel at the ICJ