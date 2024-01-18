Ireland slams Israel's Netanyahu for seeking to prolong Gaza war

Ireland, on Thursday, sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for seeking to prolong the war in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

“In my view it’s absolutely unacceptable that the Prime Minister of Israel would say that this war could go until 2025,” said Irish Foreign Minister, Michael Martin.

“Too many innocent lives are being lost, too many children are losing their lives, and you cannot resolve a situation like this by military means alone,” he stressed.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and everybody needs to be focused on how you end this as quickly as possible now and also Hamas needs to stop firing the rockets, and declare a ceasefire, and lay down their arms,” Martin told a joint news conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Berlin after a meeting.

Martin acknowledged that Ireland and Germany have different perspectives on the current conflict in Gaza, but underlined that they both share the same objectives when it comes to humanitarian issues.

“We’re very clear, both of us, in the first instance, about the absolute need for unimpeded access of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and that is something that has to happen on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

He also stressed that a lasting peace can only be achieved by a two-state solution, and Ireland and Germany are in agreement on this as well.

“In terms of a peace track, in terms of a political track that ultimately would lead to a two-state solution, we are very much in agreement on that,” Martin said.

“Ultimately the security of Israel, in my view, depends on the emergence of a Palestinian State that can live in harmony, side-by-side with Israelis. That is the ultimate guarantee of security,” he added.

