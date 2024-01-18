Israel National Security Minister Ben-Gvir calls for full Occupation of Gaza, emigration of Palestinians

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has again called for the “Occupation of the Gaza Strip” and the emigration of its Palestinians from the besieged Territory, as the Occupation state’s authorities and war cabinet continue to debate the future of Gaza after the ongoing war.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 13, Ben-Gvir – leader of the far-right Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party – criticised the progress of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip and urged for more to be done to “bring about a resolution”. He stated that the Israeli forces themselves “are doing an excellent job”, but that the ruling coalition and cabinet “must give them support to resolve it”.

The resolution Ben-Gvir referred to was clarified when he further stated that “Gaza must be occupied. Stay inside it and encourage the voluntary migration of its residents. If we win the war, it will be practically accomplished”.

This is not the first time the far-right National Security Minister has made such calls, but is the latest to have been issued by him since the start of Israel’s ongoing bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip, following the 7 October incursion into Israeli-held territory by Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas.

Similar calls have been made by other officials, such as Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and Knesset member for the Likud party, Danny Danon, who have in recent weeks called for encouraging the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza. Such an exodus of Palestinians from the Territory would presumably be followed by the re-occupation of the Strip by Israeli authorities and its resettlement by illegal Jewish settlers.

The issue continues to be internally debated within Israel’s body politic, however, with others believing that a compliant Arab authority – either Palestinian through the Palestinian Authority (PA) or a combined force of surrounding Arab states – should be instated to govern the Territory after the war’s end. So far, no post-war plan has yet been entirely confirmed or openly formulated and released.

