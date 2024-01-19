UN: unlawful killing of Palestinians by Israel must stop

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has called for an end to the unlawful killing of Palestinians subjected to siege and intense attacks by Israel.

Reports show that Israeli forces are escalating their operations in the occupied West Bank and have killed at least nine Palestinians in two separate air strikes on Wednesday, one in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, and the other involving three children in the refugee camp in Tulkarm.

OHCHR stated that the two incidents, according to preliminary information, raise concerns about the occurrence of unlawful killings, emphasising the need for Israel to ensure a prompt, independent and effective investigation into this matter.

