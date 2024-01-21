Middle East Monitor
Israeli soldier shoots, kills friend after recently returning home from Gaza: Israeli media

January 21, 2024 at 1:11 pm

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armoured vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues along the Gaza fence, in Nahal Oz, Israel on 13 December 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli soldier who recently returned from the Gaza Strip, reportedly killed a friend in Tel Aviv, Israeli media said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that “an Israeli soldier recently returned from fighting in the Gaza Strip killed his friend inside an apartment.”

It said the shooting has criminal implications and the perpetrator and victim were 25 years old.

“The perpetrator was carrying a licensed weapon,” it said, without providing further details about the incident and its circumstances.

Israeli media outlets have reported in recent months that thousands of soldiers who have been discharged after the war in Gaza are experiencing post-war trauma.

Earlier this month, Israeli website, Walla, published an investigation that said 1,600 Israeli soldiers and officers are suffering from post-war trauma, with at least 250 discharged.

