Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

More than 13,000 people killed in Sudan conflict: UN

January 21, 2024 at 5:03 pm

A view of streets as clashes continue between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) despite the agreement on cease fire in Khartoum, Sudan on April 30, 2023 [Ömer Erdem/Anadolu Agency]

A view of streets as clashes continue between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) despite the agreement on cease fire in Khartoum, Sudan on April 30, 2023 [Ömer Erdem/Anadolu Agency]

More than 13,000 people have been killed and 26,000 others injured in the ongoing conflict in Sudan since last year, the United Nations humanitarian office said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 2023.

“About 7.6 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan since fighting broke out,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement.

​​​​​​​According to the UN office, more than 9,700 suspected cholera cases, including 269 associated deaths, were reported in Sudan as of Jan. 16.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end the ongoing violence in Sudan.

READ: Sudan suspends membership in 8-country eastern African trade bloc

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending