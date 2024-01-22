Middle East Monitor
clear
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

US denies Yemen Houthis claim of attack on US military cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

January 22, 2024 at 8:18 pm

Thousands of Houthi graduates who completed their military training, attend a military parade with their light and heavy weapons in Amran, Yemen on December 20, 2023 [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

The US military, on Monday, denied claims made by the Yemeni Houthi Movement that it had attacked American cargo ship, “Ocean Jazz” in the Gulf of Aden, Reuters reports.

“The  Houthi terrorists’ report of an alleged successful attack on “M/V Ocean Jazz” is patently false,” the US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement. “NAVCENT has maintained constant communications with “M/V Ocean Jazz” throughout its safe transit.”

The Houthi Movement, earlier in the day, said its forces had launched a missile attack on “Ocean Jazz” in the Gulf of Aden. It did not say when or precisely where the attack took place or if any damage was caused.

“The Yemeni armed forces continue to retaliate to any American or British aggression against our country by targeting all sources of threat in the Red and Arab Sea,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement.

US and British forces have launched strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces in recent weeks in response to months of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping that the fighters cast as a response to the war in Gaza.

The Houthis, who initially said they were only targeting vessels linked to Israel, said they would also attack US vessels after the strikes.

British maritime security firm, Ambrey, said the vessel named by the Houthis on Monday had been contracted by the US military.

Houthi attacks on ships in and around the Red Sea have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed world powers in an escalation of the war in Gaza.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians under attack from Israel in Gaza.

