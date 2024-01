Cousin of captive accuses Israeli PM of sacrificing hostages for political gain A family member of captive Ofer Calderon has launched a striking accusation against the Israeli Prime Minister, claiming that captives in Gaza are being deliberately sacrificed as part of a strategy to prolong political tenure. The cousin, Noam Dan, argues that this forms part of a wider ‘Hannibal Directive,’ stating, ‘My government is annihilating them.’