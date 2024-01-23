Israel: Iraqi group claims to have attacked port of Ashdod

A militia known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed earlier today that it had attacked the port of Ashdod in Israel using drones. It referred to the occupation state as “the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.”

“In continuation of our approach to resist the Israeli occupation and supporting our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians,” said the group in a press release, “the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked Ashdod today.”

The group also claimed to have fired missiles at the Koniko base housing US forces in Syria. This was apparently the third time that such an attack had taken place.

No verification of the claims was available at the time of writing.

