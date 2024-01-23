Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel: Iraqi group claims to have attacked port of Ashdod

January 23, 2024 at 3:41 pm

Cargo ships are seen at Israel's Haifa commercial shipping port in the Mediterranean Sea on December 13, 2023 [Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Cargo ships are seen at Israel’s Haifa commercial shipping port in the Mediterranean Sea on December 13, 2023 [Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

A militia known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed earlier today that it had attacked the port of Ashdod in Israel using drones. It referred to the occupation state as “the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.”

“In continuation of our approach to resist the Israeli occupation and supporting our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians,” said the group in a press release, “the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked Ashdod today.”

The group also claimed to have fired missiles at the Koniko base housing US forces in Syria. This was apparently the third time that such an attack had taken place.

No verification of the claims was available at the time of writing.

READ: China uses anti-Semitic trop ‘Jews control US’ to ‘degrade’ America, claims envoy

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending