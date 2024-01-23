Israel says 17 more soldiers injured in Gaza fighting

17 Israeli soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the military said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,232 soldiers had been injured since Israel launched its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on 27 October.

According to the figures, 556 soldiers have been killed and 2,689 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on 7 October.

At least 24 Israeli soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip on Monday in the worst single-day death toll since Tel Aviv launched its war on the Palestinian Territory.

Israel has mounted a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 25,490 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 63,354 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

