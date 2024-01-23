OCHA: Israel prevents 3 out of 4 relief missions from reaching northern Gaza

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israel has prevented 75 per cent of humanitarian missions heading to the northern Gaza Strip.

“Israeli forces have prevented the arrival of three out of four missions to provide humanitarian aid to areas in northern Gaza,” it said.

OCHA indicated in a post on X that Israel also prevented increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza in the first two weeks of the year despite the urgent need for it in the besieged enclave.

Earlier, the UN Office said since the beginning of 2024, Israel has doubled the restrictions imposed on the arrival of relief missions to the Gaza Strip.

It added that only seven of 29 missions scheduled to deliver food, medicine, water and other life-saving supplies succeeded in reaching their destinations north of the Gaza Valley.

