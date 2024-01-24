Famine amidst siege: Irish writer Tadhg Hickey highlights starvation crisis in Gaza Irish writer and activist Tadhg Hickey sheds light on the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Drawing parallels with Ireland’s tragic history during the Great Famine, Hickey criticises the severe Israeli blockade, exacerbated by global political dynamics, for pushing Gaza to the brink of starvation. His poignant message calls for immediate international action to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and challenges the global community to rethink its stance on the conflict.