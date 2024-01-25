38 Israel soldiers injured in Gaza conflict in last 24 hours: Army

Thirty-eight more Israeli soldiers have been injured in the last 24 hours, including eight during fighting in the Gaza Strip, the military said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the military did not specify where the others were injured.

Army figures showed that 1,258 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on 27 October.

The figures said at least 556 soldiers have been killed, including 219 in Gaza, since the ground offensive and 2,748 injured since the outbreak of the conflict in early October.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Palestinian enclave following a surprise attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, killing at least 25,700 victims and injuring 63,740.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli war has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while more than half of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

