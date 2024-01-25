Hamas: Egypt’s position on the Philadelphia Corridor shows its support for Palestinians

Hamas today praised Egypt’s position on Israel’s threats regarding the Philadelphia Corridor, the land strip between Egypt and Gaza.

Taher Al-Nono, Hamas’ media adviser, said: “This position expresses the importance of the Egyptian role and its influence in supporting and assisting our Palestinian people in this historic battle and ending the brutal aggression that our people are being subjected to, especially in the Gaza Strip.”

Over the past two weeks, the Salah Al-Din Axis (Philadelphia Corridor), adjacent to the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip, has turned into an Egyptian-Israeli point of contention.

Egypt rejected the occupation’s efforts to seize security control of the border axis, considering any move in this direction a “red line” that would lead to “a serious and grave threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations,” according to an Egyptian official.

Israeli media sources reported yesterday that Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, refused to receive a phone call from the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, due to the disagreements between the two sides amidst ongoing Israeli threats to carry out a military operation in the Rafah area and the Philadelphia Corridor.

The area is part of a buffer zone under the Camp David Accords between Egypt and the Israeli occupation, signed in 1979. Its width is a few hundred metres and it extends for 14.5 kilometres from the Mediterranean Sea to the Karam Abu Salem crossing in the Palestinian territories between the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip.

