Houthis prevent UN plane landing in Yemen

January 25, 2024 at 12:13 pm

The United Nations logo is seen inside the United Nations headquarters in New York City [LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images]

Sources from Yemen’s internationally backed government said the Houthi yesterday prevented a UN plane from landing in the province of Marib, which is under the control of the Aden-based government.

The administration of Aden International Airport informed the passengers on board the plane heading to Marib of the cancellation of the flight due to the Houthi authorities’ refusal to allow it to land in the province of Marib.

This comes two days after the Houthis prevented a Sudanese civilian plane carrying stranded Yemenis from Port Sudan landing in Marib.

