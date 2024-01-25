Houthis prevent UN plane landing in Yemen

Sources from Yemen’s internationally backed government said the Houthi yesterday prevented a UN plane from landing in the province of Marib, which is under the control of the Aden-based government.

The administration of Aden International Airport informed the passengers on board the plane heading to Marib of the cancellation of the flight due to the Houthi authorities’ refusal to allow it to land in the province of Marib.

This comes two days after the Houthis prevented a Sudanese civilian plane carrying stranded Yemenis from Port Sudan landing in Marib.

