Gaza’s young plead with Egyptian soldiers at Rafah border crossing to stop the war Young Palestinian children were seen at the Rafah border crossing chasing after Egyptian soldiers on the Egyptian side, calling upon them to end the ongoing war. The children kept at their chase for over an hour in the aim of grabbing any of the soldiers’ attention, and to their hopes, stop the war. Children have been the majority of the victims of the ongoing war, it has been reported that at least 12,000 children have died out of bombardment, while others continue to die of their wounds, hunger and infectious diseases spreading at displacement camps.