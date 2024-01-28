Turkiye nabs 6 Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol

Police in Turkiye nabbed six Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol in the country’s southern province, a security source said on Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Counter-terrorism teams conducted an operation in Adana province’s Seyhan district, raiding houses where terrorist suspects were hiding, said a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Two of the six suspects, identified only by the initials M.A.B. and A.S.A., are still in custody, while four others have been deported, the source said, adding that all of them were wanted by Interpol after their respective countries issued red warrants.

In 2013, Turkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Turkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

