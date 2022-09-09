Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye captures 'senior' Daesh leader: Erdogan

September 9, 2022 at 4:36 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish intelligence and Istanbul police capture one of the most important senior executives of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization, Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, with a successful operation in Istanbul, Turkiye on September 08, 2022. [General Directorate of Security - Anadolu Agency]
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on 9 September that Turkish security forces had arrested a "senior executive" of Daesh, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Erdogan said the Daesh commander, known as Abu Zeyd, was captured by Turkish security forces.

Erdogan said a UN Security Council report published in July identified Sumaidai as "one of the senior executives of the (ISIL) terrorist organisation".

Turkish media said there were some indications that Sumaidai may, in fact, be the man known as Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi – an Iraqi who is the new self-proclaimed caliph, or leader, of the entire ISIL group.

Turkiye captured 120 Daesh members this year as it tries to fight against radical terrorist groups in the region.

