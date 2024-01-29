Iran denies involvement in attack on US base in Jordan

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN has denied involvement in the drone attack on a US military base in Jordan on the border with Syria, which resulted in three soldiers being killed and 34 others wounded. The attack on US forces in Jordan was the first of its kind since the start of the Israeli war against the Palestinians in Gaza, and the first to result in American deaths.

The representative of the mission said on Monday that Iran had nothing to do with the attack on the US base, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.

A group known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed in a statement on its Telegram page, that its fighters “attacked, using drones, four enemy bases, three of which are in Syria, namely Ash Shaddadi Base, Rukban Base, and Al-Tanf Base, and the fourth is inside our occupied Palestinian territories, the Zvulon naval facility.”

The group, which includes Shia militias loyal to Iran, added that it repeatedly attacks the bases where US and coalition forces are stationed “in response to the attacks in Gaza.”

