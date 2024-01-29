Palestine rejects Israeli campaign against UNRWA

The Palestinian Authority Presidency has categorically rejected and condemned the “oppressive” campaign led by the Israeli government against the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

“The campaign aims to liquidate the issue of Palestinian refugees, contradicting UN Resolution 302, based on which the UNRWA started work on 18 December, 1949, and other UN resolutions related to the refugee issue,” the presidency said on Sunday.

The PA leadership called on countries that took a stance against UNRWA before the completion of investigations into Israeli allegations to reconsider their positions. “Such positions, if maintained, would disproportionately punish millions of our people without just cause,” it pointed out. “This is especially critical as they [the Palestinians] were displaced from their land in 1948, and Israel continues to commit crimes against them, including the recent war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.”

Commending the Secretary-General of the UN and countries that “did not abide by this Israeli-American project” to attack UNRWA, the PA pointed out that Israeli government officials have “openly expressed that there would be no [post-war] role for UNRWA, revealing the true motive behind the ongoing campaign.

“The refugee issue is at the core of the Palestinian cause, with dozens of UN resolutions adopted on the matter. There is no solution to the Palestinian issue except for the return of refugees, in accordance with Resolution 194.”

